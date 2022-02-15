Today (Tuesday, February 15), marks 26 years since the Sea Empress tanker disaster, when oil ravaged the Pembrokeshire coastline in 1996.
The disaster occurred when the Sea Empress hit several rocks, and began to spill 72,000 tonnes of crude oil into the county’s waters, harming wildlife and threatening crucial industries such as tourism and fishing.
The global-scale disaster became clear when aeroplanes started spraying chemicals to lessen the impact of the spilling oil, as thousands of birds and other animals died as a direct result.
Beaches turned black, as many became home to animal hospitals, with the public using hot water and washing up liquid to wash the animals. The attempt was in vain however as many did not make it.
To see photographs of what the disaster did to the Pembrokeshire coastline, see the gallery at the top of the page.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.