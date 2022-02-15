Despite being the quietest month for celestial events, each year in February we are graced with the Snow Moon.
The Snow Moon is February’s full moon, named due to the month’s colder temperatures. It also works with the seasonal elements of the lunar calendar.
It is one of the more breathtaking celestial events, as the moon shines brightly, large and white in its appearance over the sky.
But will we be able to see the Snow Moon in Wales?
How to see the Snow Moon in Wales
According to Science Focus, the moon will appear in the night sky on Wednesday, February 16 and will be north of Regulus, the brightest star in Leo the Lion constellation.
It will reach its peak brightness at 4.56pm, following the moonrise at 4.52pm just before sunset at 5.17pm.
As always, the best chance of seeing a full moon is on a clear night away from any light pollution.
An amber weather warning is currently in place for parts of the UK on Wednesday night, but thankfully it doesn’t reach Wales.
Visit the Met Office website to check your local forecast for Wednesday’s Snow Moon.
