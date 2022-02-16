A Pembrokeshire husband and wife have been sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison; the wife for cruelty to a child and the husband for this charge and also for sex offences involving a sex toy and an underage girl.

Hayscastle Cross lorry driver Keith Ambrose John Thomas and his wife Sarah Thomas, both of Welsh Hook Road, were sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on Friday, February 11.

During Keith Thomas’ trial in early January the court heard how he groomed, ‘pestered’ and incited the teenage schoolgirl to engage in sexual activity.

Keith Thomas, 45, admitted buying the girl a sex toy and grooming her to use it by exposing her to pornography of women using such devices as well as ‘pestering’ the girl to send him images of her using it.

Prosecutor, Nicola Powell said that he presented the girl with at least two re-chargeable sex toys and demanded proof that she had been using one of them.

Ms Powell said the girl would pretend to use the sex toy in her photographs, prompting Keith Thomas, on one occasion, to demonstrate its use upon her, causing her pain and discomfort.

On another occasion, along with Sarah Thomas, he had forced the girl to strip naked and assume a stress position on the floor before the couple pelted her with eggs and water.

Before the trial Keith Thomas had admitted two charges of inciting his victim to engage in sexual activity, one of exposing her to indecent pornography and one joint charge of cruelty to a person under the age of 16.

Keith Thomas was found guilty of a further charge of sexual activity with a child in that he had intentionally touched the girl intimately with a sex toy on one occasion.

During the trial, the jury, on the direction of the judge, entered a formal not guilty finding to one count of inciting a girl under the age of 13, to engage in sexual activity.

Sarah Thomas, 41, was sentenced alongside her husband.

She had previously admitted two counts of cruelty to a person under the age of 16.

In a victim impact statement read out at sentencing, the girl said she remembered everything about the abuse that Keith Thomas had subjected her to and that she had felt “shamed and filthy”.

“These events have taken a massive toll on my physical and mental health,” she said. “I hope that my family and I can overcome the hurt that you have both caused.

“You may have taken my childhood away, but you won’t take my future.”

Both defence solicitors asked for credit for early guilty pleas and pointed out their lack of previous convictions, although Keith Thomas did have a caution for battery dating to 2018.

Keith Thomas’ solicitor, Robin Rouch, submitted two character references for his client and said that he had not reoffended since the 2018 caution.

James Davies, defending Sarah Thomas said that Keith Thomas has “a way of sweeping her along, rationalising what he was doing and making it appear normal”.

A doctor’s report had diagnosed Sarah Tomas with dependant and avoidant personality traits.

He added that she was “extremely remorseful”.

His Honour Judge Huw Rees sentenced Keith Thomas to a total of eight years in prison and Sarah Thomas to three years in prison. Both defendants are likely to serve half of this before being released on licence.

A ten-year restraining order, preventing him from contacting his victim, and ten-year sexual harm prevention order were also imposed on Keith Thomas, who will be on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Both Keith and Sarah Thomas were made subject of a barring order preventing them from working with children.