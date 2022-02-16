Hywel Dda University Health Board has thanked the people who donated blood in January, which helped thousands of people across the country.
Across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire, blood donations in January alone were enough to help 21,000 people across Wales.
The number of donations in the three counties during the month were:
- Prince Philip Hospital – 108 donations
- Bronglais Hospital – 112 donations
- Withybush Hospital – 148 donations
- Glangwili Hospital – 327 donations
- Total – 695 donations
After the success in early 2022, more than 2,000 appointments have been added in March and April. The appointments available in Pembrokeshire are:
- Pembroke – Thursday, March 3/Tuesday, April 26
- Milford Haven – Thursday, March 31
- Haverfordwest – Monday, February 28/Monday, March 14/Monday, April 11
- Tenby – Tuesday, March 15/Thursday, April 7
