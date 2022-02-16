Pembroke Museum will finally open its doors once again on Saturday, February 19, after a long period of closure during the pandemic.
Volunteers have been busy reorganising the museum and developing new exhibits – and many more artefacts have been kindly donated over the past couple of years.
"Visitors will find the museum much altered," said Linda Asman, Chairman, Pembroke and Monkton Local History Society.
"For our opening event, in the George Lewis Hall, visitors will be able to view additional exhibitions and stalls by local groups, including Penfro Modellers.
"They will also be greeted in the Council Chamber by Pembroke's Mayor.
"The Town Hall will be open between 10am and 12.30pm, and there will be a coffee morning in the foyer serving teas, coffees and home-made cakes. All are welcome and admission is free.
"The museum will continue to open weekdays between 10am and 12.30pm until Easter, when opening hours will be extended to 3pm."
Pembroke Museum is entirely voluntary, and Pembroke & Monkton Local History Society is looking to recruit more volunteers.
It would be pleased to hear from anyone interested, either on the day or by emailing pembrokehistory@live.co.uk, or call 07584429224.
