A shop in Pembrokeshire has temporarily closed due to a flood occurring earlier today.
The British Red Cross store in Haverfordwest town centre is currently closed, with a shop flooding given as the reason for its temporary closure.
Staff are hopeful that somebody will attend to the flood later today (Tuesday, February 15), and that the shop will be open again towards the back end of the week.
