Another 111 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area in 24 hours according to Public Health Wales.

PHW figures for today (Tuesday, February 15), state there were 77 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 17 in Pembrokeshire and 17 in Ceredigion since the last report.

The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 78,193 – 43,583 in Carmarthenshire, 23,359 in Pembrokeshire and 11,251 in Ceredigion.

Since January 6, Covid-19 testing policy has changed and asymptomatic people don’t have to do a PCR test following a positive lateral flow test.

For the seven-day period ending on February 6 there were 25,497 lateral flow testing episodes across the three counties – with a person potentially recording multiple episodes – of which 2,651 were positive.

There were no new Covid-related deaths recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total number 690 throughout the pandemic.

In total, 923 new cases of coronavirus and no new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 803,360 cases and 6,923 deaths.

There have been 5,562 tests done across the country since the last report.

Across Wales 2,516,883 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,378,179 have had their second dose.

‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,865,020 people and 54,437 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.