Three leisure centres across Pembrokeshire are offering free sessions for the children of the county to use their facilities for an evening.
Swimming, rollerblading, zorb football and use of the gym are just some of the activities open to children aged between 11 and 16 who wish to participate in one of the evenings.
The leisure centres which are holding the youth nights are Haverfordwest, Milford Haven and Fishguard.
The upcoming evenings are:
- Milford Haven – February 19/March 19
- Haverfordwest – February 26/March 26
- Fishguard – March 12
Each youth night will allow the children access to the facilities between 6pm and 9pm on the night.
Booking is not essential for a session, but booking does allow children to fast-track access for activities.
To book, or to find out more, visit www.pembrokeshireleisure.co.uk
