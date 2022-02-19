“IT is obvious you do not want to be here and you should not be here,” a St Davids drink-driver was told by magistrates.

Haverfordwest Magistrates Court heard how Ewan Griffiths crashed his Audi into a large stone on Clay Lane, Haverfordwest, at 4.10am on the morning of February 13.

A member of the public notified the police and it was pointed out by prosecuting solicitor Linda Baker that 19-year-old Griffiths made full admissions when the police arrived.

Through his representative Peter Tarr, Griffiths wrote a letter of apology which was read in court on February 15.

In the letter Griffiths said how ashamed and regretful he was about what happened. He said his intention was to move his car to a safer location and not drive far. He understood the gravity of what he had done and that he would never do it again.

Griffiths pleaded guilty to one charge of driving over the alcohol limit. He registered at 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

In sentencing Griffiths, presiding magistrate Roger Mathias said: “It is obvious to me you do not want to be here and you should not be here. We do not want to see you back again.”

Griffiths was banned from driving for 20 months and fined £250.

He’ll pay a surcharge of £34 and costs of £85.