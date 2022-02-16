Another 20 houses on a Haverfordwest estate – in addition to 26 already being considered – will be bought by the council to add to its rental housing stock.
Cabinet approved a proposal to allow the purchase of another 20 houses on the Cashfield Estate where plans to secure 26 homes on Cormorant Close where residents were facing eviction by the site owner the Ministry of Defence (MoD).
On Monday (February 14) a report to Pembrokeshire County Council cabinet stated that a further 20 houses were available on similar terms at Cashfield Way and Primrose Drive and the purchase will help provide “much needed accommodation for those currently on the Choice Homes waiting list.”
The estimated value of the 46 properties is more than £1million and will be funded by the Welsh Government’s Land and Buildings Development Fund, the report adds, and any additional expenditure from the Housing Revenue Account (HRA).
Cabinet member for housing Cllr Michelle Bateman the properties will be managed by the HRA with improvements to meet housing standards would be funded by the service, adding that if any future properties become available in the next 12 months delegated powers to decide on their purchase would be in place.
Cllr Bob Kilmister, cabinet member for finance, said it was “fantastic” and would significantly help the housing situation, adding it was a “win win".
Delegated power was approved for the director for community services, in consultation with the cabinet members for resources and housing, to negotiated the terms of the acquisition, including the price, before making a final decision.
