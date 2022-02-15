Once it is no longer needed by the health board, Haverfordwest’s Picton Centre will become the town’s youth centre, local councillors were delighted to hear.

Haverfordwest’s county councillors had joined forces to put forward a Notice of Motion (NoM) calling for Pembrokeshire County Council to “honour its previous commitment of providing a permanent state-of-the-art youth facility/youth club for the young people of Haverfordwest".

A report to cabinet on Monday (February 14) outlines that officers have been working with Haverfordwest Town Council to pursue the Picton Centre as a viable option – at £23,000 a year rental – to replace temporary provision elsewhere in the town.

“The Picton Centre provides the Youth Service with an opportunity to develop sector leading provision within Haverfordwest on a level at least comparable to our purpose built youth centre in Milford Haven. The available space, flexible floor plan and stage area can be configured for a range of indoor games and activities. This makes for a very broad offer in terms of youth club activities and the age range we can cater for,” it adds.

A £20,000 capital funding grant to quip the centre has been awarded and must be spent by March 31, 2022.

Cllr Tom Tudor welcomed the plan on Monday and said the NoM had been put forward due to “frustration” at not seeing things being done, adding the service provision had been struggling since the previous administration with plans not materialising and the location moved around the town.

Cllr Tudor added: “We are very pleased with the outcome that’s been presented to us today.”

Cllr Neil Prior asked if Haverfordwest Town Council should be contributing financially but was told by deputy chief education officer James White that the Picton Centre had been “coveted” as an ideal location – with its proximity to Picton Playing Fields as well as its facilities – and allowing the lease of the building was a “significant contribution in kind".

The other Haverfordwest councillors who signed the NoM are Alison Tudor, David Bryan, Tim Evans and Lyndon Frayling.