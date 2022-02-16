The Port of Milford Haven has signed a 15-year lease with Williams Shipping, meaning the company will be operating and providing marine services in the area for the next decade and a half.
The company provides the port with services including stores deliveries to ships at the oil and gas terminals, crew transfers, navigation mark servicing and marine civil engineering support.
Williams Shipping says it is committed to the area, and continued investment in Pembroke Port, supporting local industries and recruiting skilled local staff.
“We have had a marine operation in Pembroke Dock and Milford Haven since 2004,” said Philip Williams, managing director. “We provide many different services to the port which are contributing to the economic growth of the region.”
Steve Edwards, commercial director at the Port of Milford Haven, added: “The services and expertise offered by Williams Shipping adds real value to what we can offer our customers not just at Pembroke Port, but across the Milford Haven Waterway. We are the UK’s largest energy port and the supply chain around us has over 60 years of experience in providing excellent services to the oil and gas sector.”
