Kate Garraway has shared a heartbreaking update on her relationship with husband Derek Draper since he contracted coronavirus in March 2020.

Derek fell ill with Covid and has required a long recovery in intensive care, during which he was placed in a coma.

After more than a year in hospital, he was considered well enough to return to his North London home in April last year.

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway has spoken out about her husband’s Covid comeback in a new documentary set to air next week.

The family will allow cameras into their home for new ITV documentary Caring for Derek.

Kate Garraway issues upate on relationship with Derek Draper

Speaking to You about whether the couple speak ahead of the new documentary, Kate said: "Not really. It’s hard. I watch him microscopically.

"I feel like I read every flicker so I “get” him, but you wouldn’t walk into the room and think a conversation was being had.

"But he understands an enormous amount, he just can’t respond."

She added: "Since he's been home, people in the community - friends, incredible family all around - have been amazing. But the teams that have come out to help, the nurses, the therapists, and most extraordinary, the carers, have been phenomenal. It's just amazing.

"I've always thought the whole world of caring, local authority and the agencies are amazing. But I've got a whole new thing. So, thank you very much to everybody."

Kate Garraway 'tearful' over trust Derek Draper has in her

Speaking about whether they we still in love she said: "I’m not sure that we’ve ever fallen out of love, but I think a new path is emerging, a new way to be in love.

"He puts huge trust in me. He just says, 'Whatever you think', which is wonderful, but I do get quite tearful about it. I think, 'God, I hope I’m worthy of that trust'.

"But I’ve got his back. That is a relationship in itself, isn’t it? How many times do couples have doubts about each other?

"That’s a positive thing to come out of this, to have that certainty of each other. He and I are very close."