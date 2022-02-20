An ornithologist from the Sea Trust in Pembrokeshire has spoken about what he believes may have caused the mysterious deaths of 200 starlings in Pembrokeshire last week.
Cliff Benson, managing director at the Sea Trust, has spoken about the incident, which he described as “completely out of the normal,” with the event now making specialists scratch their heads.
The nature expert said: “The incident is a mystery, and is completely out of the normal.
“It may have been something to do with Dragon LNG, or it may have been a freak collision of murmurating birds.”
Like many others, Cliff thought of the nearby Waterston plant of Dragon LNG, where many initially speculated that a potential leak may have caused the starlings’ deaths.
However, security staff at Dragon LNG have distanced themselves from last Thursday’s event, saying that the cause was something other than the nearby plant.
Cliff continued: “There would need to be an autopsy on several of them to work out what injuries they sustained, either internal such as maybe intake of poisonous gas, or external such as broken bones from a collision.
“Without such information, it is impossible to know.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.