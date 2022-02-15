Police are appealing for information after an alleged assault where a man was taken to hospital with injuries.
The alleged assault took place at the Haven Hotel on Hamilton Terrace in Milford Haven, at approximately 9.30pm on the evening of Sunday, February 13.
Police arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of assault, who has since been released under investigation, pending further police enquiries.
During the alleged assault, one man was taken to hospital with injuries “not believed to be life-threatening".
Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.
“If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
“Quote reference: DP-20220213-384.
“Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.”
