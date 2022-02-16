HERE at the Western Telegraph, we are committed to bringing you high quality stories and breaking news daily.

This year already we have covered the save Withybush A&E campaign, gave readers an exclusive look inside the controversial Premier Inn, St Davids and most recently the mystery surrounding the hundreds of dead birds seen falling from the sky.

In order to help us keep delivering news, events and sports across the county, we need the support of our readers.

We are currently running a fantastic offer on online subscriptions to the Western Telegraph - subscribe now and you can save 50 per cent on one year of access.

Subscribers gain unlimited advert-light access to the Western Telegraph, more than 50 new puzzles each week, and other reader rewards, including exclusive access to hundreds of offers, deals and discounts.

How to subscribe?





Subscribe here. You will then get an options to either take out a half-price 12-month subscription for just £26, or £1 for a month (renewals at £4.99 a month).

You'll then be prompted to add your email address and payment details.

Once completed you'll be able to enjoy all our quality content and benefits.

Terms and conditions

Offer valid on digital subscriptions only. Offer ends 16th March 2022 at 23:59pm GMT. Subscription auto-renews unless cancelled. After the one-month trial period, monthly subscription will be charged at £4.99 per month. After the one-year trial period, annual digital subscription will be charged at £52per year. All subscriptions can be cancelled and refunded within 14 days of purchase. Newsquest Media Group reserves the right to change or remove the offer at any time. Please see www.newsquest.co.uk/digital-subscription-terms-and-conditions for full details.