A MAN lashed out in an Argos store after being refused a refund on a TV, a court heard.

On October 27, Reagan Boswell, of Birch Mead, Milford Haven, attempted to get a refund on a TV he had purchased at the Argos store in Haverfordwest.

Joanne Lewis was the store manager on duty who had to deal with Boswell’s request. She refused a refund on the basis the TV had already been put on a stand and used.

Boswell reacted by calling Ms Lewis names, shouting, and on his way out the store he kicked the shop door causing the glass to smash.

Prosecuting solicitor Linda Baker said that Ms Lewis recognised 49-year-old Boswell, had dealt with him in the past, and found him intimidating.

In mitigation, defence solicitor Tom Lloyd described the incident as unpleasant, but went on to say his client did go to the store the next day to apologise for his behaviour.

It was also noted Boswell was soon to be homeless.

Mr Lloyd went on to describe how his client had turned round his poor probation record in the past year.

It was said that now, Boswell was working well with probation officers.

This was noted by presiding magistrate Roger Mathias who said the ‘good news’ was that Boswell was now complying with probation.

At Haverfordwest Magistrates on February 15, Boswell pleaded guilty to one charge of criminal damage and one charge of using threatening behaviour.

He was given a 12 month community order, with 12 days rehabilitation work to attend.

Boswell was also made to pay compensation to Argos of £218.38 for the damage he caused.

He was fined £80, made to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £95.

The outstanding debts will be deducted from Boswell’s benefits.