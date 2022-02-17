A MAN whose trailer was stolen to help pay off a drug debt, found the trailer on the same day when he came across it while driving, a court heard.

Prosecuting solicitor Linda Baker described how the last time Jon Mason saw his trailer before it was stolen was 7.45am on January 26.

At 5pm that same day, while driving towards Narberth, Mr Mason realised the van in front of him was towing his stolen trailer.

Twenty-one-year-old Adam Roberts, of Three Meadows, Haverfordwest, had built up a drug debt of £3,000, using alcohol and cocaine, Haverfordwest magistrates heard.

In a pre-sentencing report by probation officer Tammy Moore, the court heard that Roberts had pre-planned to steal something of significant value in order to pay off the debt.

The report went into detail about Roberts’ background explaining he had a difficult upbringing with his parents divorcing. He left school at 14. The last time he worked was 12 months ago as a self-employed gardener. He lived with his mother and had one child, with another on the way.

The prosecution had described how, on arrest Roberts refused to answer any questions other than to inform the police the passenger with him at the time had nothing to do with the theft.

In mitigation, defence solicitor Paul Lewis said his client had been reticent about telling police anything because of the circumstances he was in and that the threats over the drug debt related to Roberts and family members.

At Haverfordwest Magistrates on February 15 Roberts pleaded guilty to one charge of theft.

Presiding magistrate Robert Mathias warned Roberts of the situation he was in saying:

“You have responsibilities young man. You have a child on the way. They should take precedent in your life. Bear in mind if you do not engage with probation you could be back in here and the next bench might not look on this so lightly.”

Roberts was sentenced to a 12 month community order which included 20 days rehabilitation activity, nine months drug rehabilitation, and 150 hours of unpaid work.

He will also pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £95.