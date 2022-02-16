A MAN who was caught drug-driving said he struggled to get over the death of his father and his grandfather, both of whose funerals he could not attend because of the pandemic, a court heard.
Prosecuting solicitor Linda Baker explained how, at 9pm on September 30 last year, Robert Lloyd was driving his Renault in Hakin when he was pulled over by a police officer.
Haverfordwest magistrates heard the officer asked 39-year-old Lloyd if he had been smoking anything, to which Lloyd replied: "No, but I had had a joint earlier in the day".
In mitigation Peter Tarr said that Lloyd, a shop assistant from Lower Hill Street, Milford Haven, was not addicted to cannabis, adding his client had gone through a very traumatic experience when he lost his granddad to Covid and his father to cancer in the space of six months.
Mr Tarr went on to say his client was unable to attend the funerals because of the pandemic.
Mr Tarr also said his client was not aware how long cannabis stayed in the system and was "learning this the hard way".
Lloyd registered as having 16ug/L of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood – the legal limit is two.
At Haverfordwest Magistrates on February 15, Lloyd pleaded guilty to one charge of drug-driving.
He was fined £280 and disqualified from driving for 17 months.
He’ll pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £34.
Lloyd has 56 days to pay the outstanding debt.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.