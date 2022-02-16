A man in need of medical assistance was taken from Caldey Island to Tenby by the town's all-weather lifeboat yesterday, Tuesday February 15.
The Haydn Miller was launched shortly after 1.50pm after a request from the coastguard to medevac a person who had become ill on the island.
The volunteer crew made best speed over to Caldey, with members of Tenby Fire and Rescue and Tenby coastguard team aboard in case assistance was required to carry the man.
On arrival at Caldey, the crew were informed that the casualty was about to be brought down from the village, so crew members, along with firefighters and coastguards, went ashore to await their arrival.
Once the man had arrived at the jetty and had been assessed, he was taken aboard the lifeboat for the short distance back to Tenby to get medical assistance.
The lifeboat re-housed at 3pm.
