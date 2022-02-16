A national charity has paid tribute to one of its Pembrokeshire fundraisers following her sudden death.
For over 30 years, Venetia Dunbar of Narberth had been a member of the Narberth British Heart Foundation Cymru branch, and a volunteer for the charity, working tirelessly alongside her husband Ralph.
Venetia, who was 83, died last month.
BHF fundraising manager Jayne Lewis said: “She was very kind-hearted, and respected and dedicated to the work of BHF Cymru.
“Working alongside her devoted husband Ralph, who is also a volunteer with the BHF, they achieved so much good work for BHF Cymru within the local community.
“I was so very sad to hear about the passing of Venetia. She was well-respected, well-liked and was always willing to help. It was a pleasure to work alongside Venetia, who I will miss so much.”
Venetia helped the branch to organise some very successful events, including the coffee morning held each year in February to mark the BHF Wear Red month.
Jayne added: "BHF Cymru would like to pay tribute to Venetia for all her devoted work to BHF and would like to wish Venetia’s family our deepest condolences at this very sad time."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.