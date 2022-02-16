Leader of Pembrokeshire County Council, Cllr David Simpson, has provided an update on the severe weather which the county is suffering this week, due to the arrivals of Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice.

The county has an amber weather warning for Friday, February 18, with Storm Eunice expected to hit Pembrokeshire towards the end of the working week.

In his update, Cllr Simpson said: “Storm Dudley will begin to move in towards the northern UK today (Wednesday) and that will mean winds will start to increase and become quite breezy across many parts of Wales especially during afternoon, evening and overnight into Thursday.

“Wind speeds perhaps touching as much as 60-70mph at times in a few places – and with these sorts of speeds, it’s entirely likely that we will see some trees brought down and damage to some buildings.

“Currently, the data we are seeing for Friday suggests that Storm Eunice has the potential to be somewhat stronger and more destructive than Dudley.

“Current forecasts suggest we will see rain from Eunice across Wales during Thursday night, with winds strengthening notably across Wales during early hours of Friday morning, before gradually easing down during Friday afternoon and evening.

“Wind speeds look as if they could potentially reach as much as 90mph in some more exposed places. Unfortunately, on current timing, it looks as if the strength of the winds may well coincide with high tides along parts of the coast bringing a coastal flooding/storm surge risk – as well as the inevitable big waves.

“Now at the moment, it's still early days for Eunice – we still don’t have that firm a grasp on her likely track across the UK and hence which parts of the country are most likely to see damaging winds - and a more northerly track means we will be unlikely to see snow in Wales, whereas a more southerly track means it becomes more possible.

“Nevertheless – despite the forecast uncertainties there is a real potential for some very unpleasant and dangerous weather during Friday.”