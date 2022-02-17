There is to be a seven-week-long road closure in Haverfordwest, beginning at the start of March.
The road closure, which will see a section of Crowhill Road closed, will begin on Wednesday, March 2 as work takes place in the area for almost two months, to be carried out in several stages.
PCC Design and Construction will be carrying out the work to create a new footway link in the area.
The order to construct the footway link will temporarily prohibit all traffic, other than exempted vehicles, from proceeding between 9 Crowhill Road and the road’s junction with St Martins Park.
The alternative route for all vehicles provided is a six-mile detour, up the A40 on Fishguard Road and then turning left to Sheltery Hill, at the nearest possible crossing of the Western Cleddau, before driving back down the B4330 Crowhill Road.
A spokesperson from Haverfordwest Town Council said: “The order will remain valid for a maximum period of 12 months as a contingency should the works need to be rescheduled or in the event of any unforeseen circumstances.”
