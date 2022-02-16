The St David's Eisteddfod, which was due to be held this month has been cancelled due to uncertainty over coronavirus.
The eisteddfod was cancelled last year due to the virus with the last event being held in City Hall on February 28, 2020, just before the first lockdown.
The event attracts a large audience which enjoys the stage competitions, as well as viewing the many entries in the craft, flower arranging, literature, photography and cooking categories.
A spokesperson for the Eisteddfod Gwyl Dewi, St Davids Eisteddfod, said that the event has been cancelled ‘because of the coronavirus situation’.
The 2022 theme of Holidays / Gwyliau will be used for the next Eisteddfod in 2023. The date for the Eisteddfod will be Tuesday, February 28, 2023.
