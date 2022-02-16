The Met Office has updated its weather warning for wind across west Wales for this Friday, changing the level of the warning from yellow to amber.
The update in the warning sees Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire all under a new amber warning, a full level above the previous yellow one.
All of Wales, along with the south of England, Midlands and parts of the north of England will be under the new warning.
The warning will last from 3am to 9pm on Friday, February 18.
The Met Office said: “Storm Eunice may cause significant disruption due to extremely strong winds on Friday.”
The organisation added:
- There is a good chance that flying debris could result in a danger to life
- Damage to buildings and homes is likely, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down
- Roads, bridges and railway lines are likely to close, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights
- There is a good chance that power cuts, possibly prolonged, could occur and possibly affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
- Large waves are likely and beach material is likely to be thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties
- It is likely there will be falling branches and some uprooted trees
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.