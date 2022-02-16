The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for Pembrokeshire later this week.

Storm Eunice is expected to cause significant disruption and bring “extremely strong winds” to the region on Friday.

The amber weather warning comes into force at 3am on Friday, and will run until 9pm the same day.

It covers Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion.

What to expect from amber weather warning for Pembrokeshire?





This is what the Met Office are warning to expect:

There is a good chance that flying debris could result in a danger to life

Damage to buildings and homes is likely, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down

Roads, bridges and railway lines are likely to close, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights

There is a good chance that power cuts, possibly prolonged, could occur and possibly affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Large waves are likely and beach material is likely to be thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

It is likely there will be falling branches and some uprooted trees

A spokesman said: “Extremely strong winds may develop over southwest England early on Friday, before spreading north and east during the day.

“Whilst there is still some uncertainty in the track of Eunice, there is an increasing likelihood of widespread inland wind gusts of 60-70 mph and up to 80 mph in a few places.

“Around coasts of west Wales and southwest England, gusts of 90 or possibly even 100 mph are possible.

“Winds are expected to ease across western areas through the afternoon, and eastern areas during the evening.”

What is an amber weather warning?





An amber weather waning indicates an increased likelihood of impacts from severe weather

This means there is the possibility of travel delays, road and rail closures, power cuts and the potential risk to life and property.

You should think about changing your plans and taking action to protect yourself and your property.

You may want to consider the impact of the weather on your family and your community and whether there is anything you need to do ahead of the severe weather to minimise the impact.

Where will Storm Eunice hit in Wales?





These are the areas of Wales covered by the weather warning: