Pembrokeshire County Council is urging people to check the status of the Cleddau Bridge before driving across the next few days, with temporary closures of the bridge likely due to storms.
As of 5pm on February 16, the Cleddau Bridge is open to cars but closed to high-sided vehicles
Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice are to make themselves known across Pembrokeshire, with the county being in an amber warning for Friday, February 18.
The forecasts suggest that the Cleddau Bridge is likely to be closed to high-sided vehicles through to the morning of Thursday, February 17.
It is also expected that there will be a full closure of the bridge from 5am on the morning of Friday, February 18, for several hours, causing significant disruption to commuting traffic.
Across the coming weekend, reduced wind speeds are forecast but sporadic high-sided closures may be seen on Sunday.
To check the status of the bridge, visit https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/cleddau-bridge
