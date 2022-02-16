Wilko have set tails wagging this week after announcing their decision to allow dogs into their stores - accompanied by their owners, of course.
But is their decision a good one? Could it signal the start of a new shopping trend with other stores likely to follow Wilko's lead?
We'd love to hear your opinion, whether you're 'pro' or 'anti' the latest dog shopping dilemma. Let us know your thoughts.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.