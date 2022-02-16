Bookings are filling up fast for viewings of a show home on a new Pembrokeshire housing development.
With nearly two weeks to go before the four-bedroomed show property opens its doors on the site in Sageston, viewings are proving so popular that the first day - Monday Februry 28 - is already fully booked.
The new Mill Bay Homes 60-property development in Sageston, The Cornfields, will be made up of two-bed bungalows and two, three and four-bed houses.
Stuart Spence, sales and marketing manager for Mill Bay Homes said: "We’re excited to be opening our show home to the public, which also coincides with the second release of plots on this development.
"Demand to date has been extremely strong, with the first sales release selling out quickly. Units in the second sales release will be available for reservation from March 1, with a third sales release of further properties expected after Easter.”
"Viewings of our show home are by appointment only, so we’re asking interested buyers to please contact us to arrange a suitable time slot.
"You can also opt in to our mailing list via our website to be amongst the first to hear of future plot releases."
To arrange an appointment, view current properties for sale or opt in to marketing, visit www.millbayhomes.co.uk or email enquires@millbayhomes.co.uk
