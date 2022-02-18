Is age just a number?
It is difficult to determine this statement. As we age the body naturally begins to slow down and in turn we can become more complacent and reduce the amount of activity we undertake. However, it is never too late to try something new and increase your physical activity levels later in life! In fact, the wealth of benefits we can gain from undertaking just 20 minutes of moderate physical activity a day are invaluable.
60+ Active Leisure Scheme
The over 60’s active leisure scheme has been introduced across Wales to encourage physical activity and healthy lifestyle choices aimed at reducing health inequalities and social isolation for the over 60’s age group. We want to enable the 60 plus population in Wales to live longer, better and happier lives by improving their physical activity levels, confidence, strength and balance. Across Pembrokeshire we have branded the scheme as ‘Active 4 Life’.
Our key focus is to achieve the following for the 60+ age group:
- Improve Strength
As we age our muscle mass and bone density decrease. By carrying out strength/resistance training, we can increase bone density lowering the risk of developing fractures and conditions such as osteoporosis.
- Improve Balance
Around 1 in 3 adults aged 65+ will experience a fall this year. By improving strength, we aid balance, which in turn reduces the risk of falls.
- Increase Confidence
Later in life it can be difficult to rebuild confidence. Whether that be in meeting new people or after experiencing a fall. By creating an inclusive environment aimed at the 60+ age group, we hope to encourage those who are not confident to take full advantage of this tailored scheme.
- Increase Physical Activity Levels
At any age, physical activity holds a wealth of benefits. From the reduction in BMI to an improved state of mental health, the list is extensive. By increasing physical activity levels, we can reduce the risk of developing a wide range of conditions such as diabetes, atherosclerosis and heart disease.
- Reduce Social Isolation
Being isolated increases the risk of developing conditions such as depression and a generic negative mental state. As we age and life takes it course it can be natural to find yourself feeling isolated and lonely. Socialisation has shown to improve brain health and can reduce the risk of developing dementia.
COVID-19
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us realised the value of health, fitness and socialisation. These core values lie within the heart of leisure services and allow people of all ages to engage, exercise and socialise. An already isolated age group became even more vulnerable and isolated as the world slowed down in the fight against COVID-19. During this time the over 60’s active leisure scheme came to light, not only to solve an existing issue but to highlight the impact health, fitness and socialisation can have on life at any age.
What is on offer across Pembrokeshire for those aged 60?
- Sixteen week offer – We have created a baseline offer that runs across Pembrokeshire Leisure sites. This offer allows new/returning 60+ individuals to access a range of activities across a wide network of sites. It includes eight weeks of activities free, followed by eight weeks at a subsidised cost. Eligible users have the benefit of accessing the fitness suite, group exercise classes, an online platform which hosts an extensive library of fitness/wellbeing content as well as exclusive partnerships for the period of 8/16 weeks.
- Community Collaborations – ‘Active 4 Life’ collaborates with various community venues and organisations around the county to provide access to physical activity opportunities where the 60+ generation can engage, socialise, learn new skills and increase activity levels.
- Social Group – ‘Active 4 Life’ want to create an organised social event where the 60+ community can engage, interact and socialise outside of a group exercise environment. In March ‘Active 4 Life’ will host its first bi-monthly social group for anyone aged 60+ to attend FREE. A date is yet to be confirmed but we plan to host a social event at various locations across the county with a guest speaker, teas/coffees and a bespoke activity every other month. We want this to be the perfect opportunity to learn about the scheme and interact with new people. With the links, that ‘Active 4 Life’ have established over the past 12 months, we hope to involve a wide variety of organisations to ensure the 60+-community get the most from this opportunity.
- Other Organisations – As the 60+ active leisure scheme has developed, we have had the opportunity to link with some fantastic organisaitions. Just some of the organisaitions that can benefit the wider 60+ community include:
- PAVS
- Versus Arthritis
- Age Cymru
- Age Cymru Dyfed
- PACTO
- Alzheimer’s Society
- Planed
- Pembrokeshire Adult Learning
- U3A
- Pembrokeshire Coast National Park – Walks for Wellbeing
Available now!
- 16 Week Offer – For anyone who is yet to register with Pembrokeshire Leisure or registered after April 2021 you are eligible for FREE/Subsidised access to facilities!
- ‘Older Boulder’ – ‘Active 4 Life’ have partnered with ‘The Hangout’ team at Haverfordwest Leisure Centre for a limited time to offer FREE climbing taster sessions for anyone aged 60+! Slowing down may be natural later in life but that does not mean new experiences cannot be enjoyed. These climbing experts will help participants feel at ease as they climb outside of their comfort zone in our ‘Older Boulder’ sessions.
- Foundry House Community Centre, Pembroke – We are currently running FREE group exercise sessions Wednesday 10.30-11.30AM for anyone aged 60+ to attend.
- Victoria Hall, Roch – We are currently running FREE seated yoga sessions Wednesday 11am-12pm for anyone aged 60+ to attend.
‘Active 4 Life’ Testimonials
Beth Griffiths
Beth heard about ‘Active 4 Life’ via the Pembs Leisure App and has been participating in Yoga, Pilates, and Gentle Keep Fit as well as utilising the fitness suite. Beth has been taking part in these activities for over 9 weeks now and said “the activities are good for health, well-being and meeting new people. I’ve increased my fitness levels and used Gentle Keep Fit as a form of physio since breaking my leg and returning to exercise”. Beth would recommend the ‘Active 4 Life’ scheme to others!
Charmian Hughes
Charmian attends Chair Champions and found out about ‘Active 4 Life’ after speaking to staff about activities for those over 70. “I’ve been attending for over 3 weeks now and I like the friendly atmosphere and physical challenges the sessions offer. The scheme has made me feel more positive about what I can actually achieve!”
Anonymous
“I have participated in Chair Champions and Senior Strength & Balance at Fishguard Leisure Centre. These sessions have increased my flexibility and capability of walking longer distances”. This user likes the encouragement the sessions bring to achieve the exercises and enjoys the social aspect of meeting new people each week.
Ruth Moynes
Ruth has been utilising the ‘Active 4 Life’ scheme for just 1 week! Ruth says, “I have enjoyed meeting new people and love to get out and about as living alone has been difficult. I would recommend ‘Active 4 Life’ and have most definitely benefited from the scheme/activities on offer”.
Carole Puttock
Carole heard about ‘Active 4 Life’ through word of mouth and takes part in Yoga and F.I.T. Carole has been participating in these activities for 3-6 weeks now and says, “The activities help me keep active, flexible and social. I have met new people, retained movement in my joints and feel more positive. ‘Active 4 Life’ has helped reduce feelings of anxiety and depression and I would definitely recommend the scheme, the sessions are structured to suit all abilities and are fun!”
Further Information
To find out more about the ‘Active 4 Life’ scheme please visit our website, or alternatively contact us via email, telephone or in person at your nearest Pembrokeshire Leisure Centre.
Website – www.pembrokeshireleisure.co.uk/schemes/active-4-life/
Email – Active4Life@pembrokeshire.gov.uk
