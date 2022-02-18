Is age just a number?

It is difficult to determine this statement. As we age the body naturally begins to slow down and in turn we can become more complacent and reduce the amount of activity we undertake. However, it is never too late to try something new and increase your physical activity levels later in life! In fact, the wealth of benefits we can gain from undertaking just 20 minutes of moderate physical activity a day are invaluable.

60+ Active Leisure Scheme

The over 60’s active leisure scheme has been introduced across Wales to encourage physical activity and healthy lifestyle choices aimed at reducing health inequalities and social isolation for the over 60’s age group. We want to enable the 60 plus population in Wales to live longer, better and happier lives by improving their physical activity levels, confidence, strength and balance. Across Pembrokeshire we have branded the scheme as ‘Active 4 Life’.

Our key focus is to achieve the following for the 60+ age group:

Improve Strength

As we age our muscle mass and bone density decrease. By carrying out strength/resistance training, we can increase bone density lowering the risk of developing fractures and conditions such as osteoporosis.

Improve Balance

Around 1 in 3 adults aged 65+ will experience a fall this year. By improving strength, we aid balance, which in turn reduces the risk of falls.

Increase Confidence

Later in life it can be difficult to rebuild confidence. Whether that be in meeting new people or after experiencing a fall. By creating an inclusive environment aimed at the 60+ age group, we hope to encourage those who are not confident to take full advantage of this tailored scheme.

Increase Physical Activity Levels

At any age, physical activity holds a wealth of benefits. From the reduction in BMI to an improved state of mental health, the list is extensive. By increasing physical activity levels, we can reduce the risk of developing a wide range of conditions such as diabetes, atherosclerosis and heart disease.

Reduce Social Isolation

Being isolated increases the risk of developing conditions such as depression and a generic negative mental state. As we age and life takes it course it can be natural to find yourself feeling isolated and lonely. Socialisation has shown to improve brain health and can reduce the risk of developing dementia.

COVID-19

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us realised the value of health, fitness and socialisation. These core values lie within the heart of leisure services and allow people of all ages to engage, exercise and socialise. An already isolated age group became even more vulnerable and isolated as the world slowed down in the fight against COVID-19. During this time the over 60’s active leisure scheme came to light, not only to solve an existing issue but to highlight the impact health, fitness and socialisation can have on life at any age.

What is on offer across Pembrokeshire for those aged 60?