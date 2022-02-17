The Ministry of Defence has alerted people living within the community of Templeton that military training exercises will be taking place across March.
The warning notice to residents showed that training will take place at Templeton Training Area between Monday, March 7, and Friday, March 18.
Residents have been warned that pyrotechnics and blank ammunition could possibly be used during the exercises, along with air activity including fixed wing aircraft and helicopters.
During the training exercise period, members of the public are only permitted to access the Public Rights of Way.
The Ministry of Defence has said that any exercises which create noise after 6pm, such as flying helicopters, would be listed separately.
