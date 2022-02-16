Another 134 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area in 24 hours according to Public Health Wales.

PHW figures for today (Wednesday, February 16), state there were 70 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 47 in Pembrokeshire and 17 in Ceredigion since the last report.

The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 78,327 – 43,653 in Carmarthenshire, 23,406 in Pembrokeshire and 11,268 in Ceredigion.

Since January 6, Covid-19 testing policy has changed and asymptomatic people don’t have to do a PCR test following a positive lateral flow test.

For the seven-day period ending on February 6 there were 25,497 lateral flow testing episodes across the three counties – with a person potentially recording multiple episodes – of which 2,651 were positive.

There were two new Covid-related deaths recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total number 692 throughout the pandemic.

In total, 1,124 new cases of coronavirus and eight new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 804,484 cases and 6,931 deaths.

There have been 7,193 tests done across the country since the last report.

Across Wales 2,517,081 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,378,724 have had their second dose.

‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,884,146 people and 60,290 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.