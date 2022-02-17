An 11-year-old girl from Pembrokeshire has won a poster competition, celebrating the safety learnings of Crucial Crew, who taught safety sessions to approximately 1,400 children in the county in late 2021.
The competition was launched in November after the safety learnings, and was won by Scarlett Price of Tavernspite School.
For her victory, Scarlett won an Amazon gift voucher and £500 for extra-curricular activities for the school.
Second and third places were awarded to Emily Houlston and Freya Penfold of Lamphey Primary and Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi, respectively.
With continued support from South Hook LNG, Pembrokeshire County Council will once again work with agencies to deliver the 2022 Crucial Crew lessons this November.
Organisations involved in delivering the safety lessons this coming November will include:
- Road Safety
- School Transport
- Domestic Abuse Services
- Food Safety/Food Standards Agency
- Dyfed-Powys Police
- Mid and West Wales Fire Service
- Welsh Ambulance Service
- RNLI
- Western Power
- Network Rail
