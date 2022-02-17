More families across Wales will receive extra funding to help with school costs after it was announced that there would be a £3.3million funding by Welsh Government.
The grant provides up to £200 per family to go towards such items as uniform, sports kit and equipment for extra-curricular activities.
Any family eligible for free school meals all the way from Reception to Year 11 can apply for a grant.
One mother who received the grant said: “As a single mum of three children, having access to the grants has been amazing and has helped significantly."
Minister for Education Jeremy Miles added: “We know that families are facing extreme pressure with increases in the cost of living, and extra costs associated with going to school can be a real worry for them.
“I want to make sure that income is not a barrier to children having access to activities around the school day, but that they are able to take part in the same activities as their peers and are given the support they need to reach their full potential.”
Applications for the PDG Access grant are open until 30 June. For more information, visit https://gov.wales/pupil-development-grant-access
