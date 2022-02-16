A Pembrokeshire road is closed at the moment, due to a collision taking place recently, with emergency services at the scene.
The road currently closed is the road out of Hakin, between Herbrandston and the junction by Puma Energy.
Dyfed-Powys Police officers, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews and Wales Ambulance Service are currently clearing the scene.
A spokesperson from the force said: “If possible, please avoid the area and find an alternative route.”
More to follow...
