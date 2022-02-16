A BOUNCER who denied assaulting a man while ejecting him from a Haverfordwest nightclub is due to stand trial in June. 

In Swansea Crown Court today, February 16, Sam Skinner, of Charles Street, Neyland, again pleaded not guilty to assaulting a patron of Eddies on the night of September 5, 2021.

Thirty-nine-year-old Skinner's trial is set for Swansea Crown Court on June 14.

Skinner was first up at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on January 18 where he pleaded not guilty.

During that hearing CCTV footage was played which showed a man being ejected from Haverfordwest nightclub Eddies.