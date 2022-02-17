A ‘broken man’ who was found with £11,000 worth of cannabis, as well as cocaine and amphetamine, during a drugs raid has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Paul Walsh, of Alma Gardens, Penally, appeared at Swansea Crown Court for sentencing on Wednesday, February 16.

He had been charged with producing, being in possession of, and supplying drugs including cannabis, amphetamines and cocaine.

The court heard how police forced entry into the 48-year-old’s then address in Cefn Coed, Scleddau in August 2018.

Following a search, £8,000 worth of cannabis in nine-ounce bars and one-ounce deal, was found in house and camper van outside. Plants with a predicted yield of £3,000 of usable product were also found in garden.

As well as this 4.5 grammes of cocaine worth £500 was found in the living room and 11.7 grammes of amphetamine, worth £130, in a glasses case in the kitchen.

Police also found mobile phones with messages to customers who were buying cocaine, cannabis and amphetamine, with details of payment methods.

Jim Davis, prosecuting, told the court that Walsh had previous convictions for burglary and theft, possession of crack cocaine, class A drugs and cannabis, dating from 1993 to 2019.

Dan Griffiths defending said that his client had dealt predominantly in cannabis but has occasionally supplied cocaine and amphetamine.

He added that pre-sentence and psychiatric reports suggested "a man who is clearly troubled, undoubtedly limited and a very physically fragile individual".

He said that traumatic events had occurred in Walsh’s childhood for which he had never received counselling or therapy.

“[This] which might go some way to explain his drug and alcohol problems.”

He added that it had been almost two years between Walsh’s arrest and his first court appearance, which had taken its toll on his mental health, leading to increased alcohol consumption.

“Hopefully a sentence will keep him away from drink which has been extremely detrimental to his health and wellbeing,” he said.

Judge, Her Honour Catherine Richards, said that Walsh had dealt in cocaine, cannabis and amphetamine for six months. However, she accepted that there was some ‘significant mitigation’.

“You present before me as somewhat of a broken individual,” she said. “In poor mental health and very poor physical health.”

She sentenced Walsh to a total of three years in prison, of which he will serve half behind bars and the other half on licence.