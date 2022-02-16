A former Pembrokeshire chef is fired up to claim his second Welsh culinary title.

Andrew Tabbernor, 29, was working at Saundersfoot’s acclaimed Coast restaurant in 2015 when he won the Junior Chef of Wales title.

Now chef co-owner of the Gaerwen Arms, Gaerwen, Anglesey, Andrew is seeking to complete the double by winning the accolade of National Chef of the Wales.

Andrew describes his cooking style as modern British, focussing on locally-produced, seasonal ingredients.

Besides the Junior Chef of Wales title, he has won two AA rosettes for the Gaerwen Arms which he would like to increase to three.

“In the final, I am hoping I can recreate the meals that I have done in practise,” he said.

“I am probably the happiest I have been with my dishes in a long time. I have left them very natural and let the ingredients do the singing.”

Andrew will be one of five talented chefs putting their culinary skills to the test in the heat of the kitchen in the contest at the Welsh International Culinary Championships in Rhos-on-Sea from February 22 to 24.

His fellow competitors are Matthew Smith, 38, sous chef at Chartists 1770 at The Trewythen Hotel, Llanidloes; Wayne Barnard, 39, sous chef at Manor Parc Country Hotel and Restaurant, Thornhill, Cardiff – both previous finalists; Thomas Herbert, 24, from Bridgend who is chef de partie at Lucknam Park Hotel & Spa, Chippenham and Robert Cave, 38, from Wrexham who is senior sous chef at Rookery Hall, Worleston, Nantwich.

The five chefs will have five hours to prepare and cook their own four course menu for 12 people, featuring mostly Welsh ingredients.

A vegan starter will be followed by a fish dish, a main course using two different cuts of Welsh lamb and a dessert featuring seasonal fruits, ice cream, chocolate and biscuit or tuille.

At stake in the final is £1,000 for the winner, £500 for the runner-up and £300 for third place. The winner will also receive a set of knives from Friedr Dick and £250 worth of Churchill products.