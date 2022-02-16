The magic of Roald Dahl comes to Tenby’s De Valence Pavilion next week.
Proving that the show must go on, Vision Youth Theatre’s production of Matilda Jr will finally go live next Thursday and Friday at the venue.
The young actors from Vision’s Youth Theatre, based in Haverfordwest, have been forced to postpone the show more than once because of Covid concerns - but at last they will get to perform this fun show for audiences next week.
Based on the book by Roald Dahl and written by Dennis Kelly and Tim Minchin, the magical story of Matilda is the naughty but nice tale of an extraordinary young girl who triumphs in a world of bullies and badness.
The show involves young people from right across Pembrokeshire, all of who attend Vision Youth Theatre, and is directed by Drew Baker.
There will be four performances - one at 6pm and one at 7.4pm on Thursday and Friday February 24 and 25.
Tickets are available from Vision Arts - find them at www.visionartswales.com
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.