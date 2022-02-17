A Pembrokeshire farmer is among those shortlisted for the national St David Awards, recognising the extraordinary achievements of people from across Wales.
The ninth annual awards will be given to people and companies in nine different categories, recognising bravery, community spirit, innovation, science and technology.
The First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, will also give his special award.
Farmer, conservationist and academic entomologist, Dr Sarah Beynon, of The Bug Farm in St Davids, has been nominated as an Environment Champion.
She established the multi award-winning Bug Farm in 2013 on her 100-acre farm as a research and education centre, showcasing the sustainable future of food, farming and wildlife conservation.
Announcing the finalists, First Minister Mark Drakeford said: “Some of the people shortlisted have shown extraordinary acts of bravery and determination.
"Others have shown incredible community spirit, despite the pressures of living through the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our finalists are astonishing people and we are very fortunate they call Wales home.
"I would like to congratulate all those who have been shortlisted and I want to thank everyone who took the time to nominate someone for an award – unfortunately not everyone can make the shortlist.”
The winners will be announced in a ceremony on 7 April 2022.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.