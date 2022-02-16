A Ford Transit van driver must pay nearly £250 for breaking the speed limit on a by-pass.
Jack Christopher, 34, of Meadow Road, Jameston drove the vehicle at 72mph in the 60mph limit area on the A477 Llanddowror to Red Roses road.
His speed was recorded by laser on August 8 last year.
The case was heard by Llanelli magistrates on Monday, February 14 under the single justice procedure.
Christopher was fined £123 and ordered to pay costs of £90 and a surcharge of £34.
He also had three penalty points endorsed on his driving record.
