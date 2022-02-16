Pembrokeshire is bracing itself for Storm Eunice after an Amber warning of extremely strong winds was issued by the Met Office for Friday.

High winds are expected to cause "significant disruption," which could cause power cuts, damage to people's homes and travel chaos.

"There is a good chance that flying debris could result in a danger to life," warned a spokesperson for the Met Office.

"Damage to buildings and homes is likely, with roofs being blown off and power lines being brought down.

"Roads, bridges and railway lines are likely to close, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights.

"There is also a good chance that power cuts, possibly prolonged, could occur and possibly affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

"And in coastal areas large waves are likely and beach material is likely to be thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

"It is also likely there will be falling branches and some uprooted trees."

A yellow warning is already in place for Storm Dudley, which is sweeping in today (Wednesday), also bringing strong winds to the region.

70mph winds (113km/h) are predicted in Ceredigion, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Isle of Anglesey, Powys and Wrexham.

A yellow warning is in place from 13:00 GMT Wednesday until 06:00 Thursday.

Natural Resources Wales currently has 10 flood alerts in place in south, mid and north Wales.

Duty tactical manager, Ross Akers, said: "Forecasted high winds could cause a storm surge and large waves which could lead to the overtopping of flood defences along the coast.

"We are monitoring the situation very closely, but we are concerned that if the forecast does materialise, then we are likely to see significant flooding impacts in many places along our coastal areas."

He warned wind speeds could also cause damage and recommended keeping an eye on the weather forecasts.

"Keep a safe distance from coastal paths and promenades as large waves can sweep you off your feet or you can be hit by debris," he said.