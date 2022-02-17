Police, fire crews and ambulance service all attended the site of a single-vehicle crash in Pembrokeshire yesterday afternoon, which saw one man taken to hospital with injuries.
The collision occurred in the Herbrandston area of Milford Haven at approximately 1pm on the afternoon of Wednesday, February 16, with Welsh Ambulance Service telephoned at 1.07pm.
The ambulance service sent “two emergency ambulances, one rapid response vehicle, our emergency medical retrieval and transfer service and the Wales Air Ambulance to the scene,” due to the severity of the incident.
Dyfed-Powys Police were called at 1.20pm and attended the scene, closing the road near Puma Energy “due to spillage and debris from the vehicle.”
The spokesperson from the force continued: “Recovery was arranged and the local authority was informed of the spillage.”
Also in attendance at the multi-agency operation was Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service firefighters from Milford Haven.
The fire crews assisted police with clearing the scene, before leaving approximately an hour later at 2.17pm.
The man injured during the collision was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff by the ambulance service for treatment.
