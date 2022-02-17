A Pembrokeshire road is partially blocked and traffic is queueing due to crash involving a motorbike and a car.
The traffic on the A4076 Dredgeman Hill outside Haverfordwest is affected by the accident which happened just before 09:05 between Lawrence landfill and the Tiers Cross turn off.
More to follow.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.