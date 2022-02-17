A motorbike rider sustained minor injuries this morning, following a crash involving his bike and a car on a busy Pembrokeshire road.

The A4076 Dredgman Hill outside Haverfordwest was partially blocked after the collision occurred this morning involving a motorcycle and a car.

The collision occurred at approximately 9.05am between Lawrence Landfill and the Tiers Cross turn off.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said that officers received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A4076, between Haverfordwest and Johnston, at approximately 9am.

"The collision occurred between a motorbike and a car," said the spokesperson. "Officers attended with the ambulance service and the motorbike rider is believed to have suffered minor injuries."