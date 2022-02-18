FROM being born into poverty in Ghana, to running an aerospace company in Haverfordwest. Along the way you pick up an OBE for services to aviation.

This is not the premise of some fanciful Hollywood movie but the real-life story of Patricia Mawuli Porter OBE.

Patricia runs aviation company Metal Seagulls with her husband Johnathan at Haverfordwest Airfield.

Recently she was awarded an Order of the British Empire (OBE) by Her Majesty the Queen.

“I went very quiet,” said Patricia when she found out. “It was not until my husband started jumping up and down and saying this was a big deal.”

Patricia had no clue she had been put forward for the honour, and told of being phoned up out the blue by the Ghanian Transport Minister as part of the vetting process.

Patricia (centre) awarded an OBE

Born into a rural farming family in the Volta Region of Ghana, there was no mains power, no mains water, or telephone and internet where Patricia grew up.

In 2007, after completing the equivalent of sixth form studies, Patricia spotted a light aircraft flying near where she was cutting firewood and followed it to a nearby bush strip airfield.

There she offered to work for free.

Being a diligent worker with an eye for detail, she was quickly put on the payroll and progressed to working in the engineering team – building and maintaining light aircraft. Patricia then went on to become a flying instructor.

In 2012 Patricia married Jonathan Porter, a British national, and they managed the airfield operations in Ghana together.

In 2015 the couple moved to the UK and launched their own aviation company Metal Seagulls Ltd.

Since arriving in the UK, Patricia has become a well-known and respected figure in the UK light aviation sector and in 2019 was selected as an Aviation Ambassador for the UK Department of Transport, serving for two years in the role.

The first thing asked to Patricia was: why aircrafts?

“Once I planned to build aircrafts it sort of became part of me,” said Patricia.

“A plane is like a baby. You do not just make them and put them in a corner of the room, they become a part of the family.

“Once you make one aircraft you have that edge to make another. Then the last thing you think about when you go to bed is how will I make my aircraft better.”

Patricia’s determination is beyond bounds, coming from a hut that had no running water, to being part of a high technique industry. She says nothing fazed her.

“I am one of those persons who does something and wants to move on to what is next. For me there is no limit provided you put your mind to it.”

Patricia got a special award from Pembrokeshire, being presented with a hand-carved lovespoon to celebrate the return of Pembrokeshire as an administrative authority back in 1996 after the failure of ‘Dyfed’.

Patricia summed up Pembrokeshire in two words.

“Simply beautiful. I think Pembrokeshire is a place where people of all races are welcome and they are made to feel at home.”

Among those present while Patricia was given her award were airport manager Tara Wroblewska, county councillor Tim Evans and former county council chairman Peter Stock.

Cllr Evans pointed out it was companies like this that could help bring high-skilled industry to rural areas like Pembrokeshire.

“To have an aerospace business in this part of Wales is just incredible,” said Cllr Evans. “To have them in this facility and the plans they have for the future, it’s fantastic.”

Mr Stock said ventures like this were putting Pembrokeshire on the map.

“We hear about Cardiff and Swansea, they are always in the news. What this is doing for us now is getting the name of Haverfordwest to the front page. I think it is first class.”

The biggest praise for Patricia was bestowed by her husband who said no matter what she achieved, Patricia was always humble.

“When she became the first woman to be factory trained on ULPower Aero Engines, she stayed the same person. When she became the first black female aircraft inspector for the Light Aircraft Association, she stayed the same person. When she became the first black female aircraft inspector for the British Microlight Aircraft Association, she stayed the same person. She still comes in and sweeps the floor and washes the planes.

“I am absolutely in awe of my wife.”

As Patricia said, she achieves and moves on. No matter how many awards are bestowed upon her she has a new target on the horizon, whether that be building up Metal Seagulls or raising her daughter.

One of the responsibilities now bestowed on Patricia is to be an ambassador to young woman across Pembrokeshire who want to get involved in an industry that can seem male dominated. It’s no surprise she is unfazed by this as well.

“Maybe I can help to change that perception. We can break that barrier and status quo.