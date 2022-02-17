The Torch Theatre in Milford Haven showed its latest production, Carwyn, to the world on the evening of Wednesday, February 16.

The Western Telegraph attended, as Simon Nehan starred in the one-man play as Welsh rugby legend Carwyn James, in a performance which quickly went from “an actor playing Carwyn” to “this man is Carwyn".

Simon absolutely shone as the former player and coach, reflecting the highs and lows of Carwyn’s sporting career with the highs and lows of his personal life.

He could switch from speaking in English to singing in Welsh in a heartbeat, just as long as it took for his performance to switch the audience’s emotions from the humour of rugby to the severity of life.

Early in the play, Carwyn describes his childhood, hearing a nearby rugby game as “crashing like earthquakes,” with rugby being the fight he was ready for, but life not being so.

The similarities and differences between the two worlds really is the focus of the play, and what makes the play so welcoming to not only sport fans, but those who don’t know the difference between a try and a touchdown.

Credit obviously has to go to writer Owen Thomas, as well as Gareth John Bale in his directorial debut, who arguably shines just as much as Nehan does through his presence off stage.

However, just as much admiration must go to designer Tegan Reg James, whose beautifully humble set reflects Carwyn’s personality, and juxtaposes the ecstatically high pinnacles of his coaching career.

Furthermore, Ceri James on projection and lighting shines (no pun intended), as his use of theatre lights reflect Carwyn’s current mood at different stages in the play and therefore, tugging on the audience’s emotions.

His use of projection is just as good, most notably playing highlights of Carwyn’s coaching career, as Nehan stands looking at the players as a proud father, as Carwyn no doubt would have.

Carwyn is on at the Torch Theatre until Saturday, February 26, before going on tour across Wales, and is definitely worth a watch.

Tickets can be bought at https://www.torchtheatre.co.uk/carwyn/