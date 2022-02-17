Pembrokeshire County Council is currently inviting communities to take ownership or management of several public assets as part of a Community Asset Transfer in Gelliswick Bay, Milford Haven.

A Community Asset Transfer is a process where land or buildings are transferred to town and community councils or a community organisation, and play an important role in helping sustain communities.

The assets which are included in the transfer includes:

  • A former caravan park
  • Gelliswick Bay public convenience
  • A large, wooded area
  • Areas of green space

The opportunity to participate in the transfer is open until Monday, April 25.

For more information on the opportunity, visit https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/land-and-property/cat-gelliswick-bay