Pembrokeshire County Council is currently inviting communities to take ownership or management of several public assets as part of a Community Asset Transfer in Gelliswick Bay, Milford Haven.
A Community Asset Transfer is a process where land or buildings are transferred to town and community councils or a community organisation, and play an important role in helping sustain communities.
The assets which are included in the transfer includes:
- A former caravan park
- Gelliswick Bay public convenience
- A large, wooded area
- Areas of green space
The opportunity to participate in the transfer is open until Monday, April 25.
For more information on the opportunity, visit https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/land-and-property/cat-gelliswick-bay
