A Pembrokeshire resident says that action was only taken on multiple instances of fly-tipping in a lane used by school children after she contacted the Western Telegraph and the leader of Pembrokeshire County Council.

The reader, who wants to remain anonymous, said that she had contacted the council and her local county councillor on numerous occasions to report fly tipping in the lane between Old School Court, Pennar and Gothic Cottages.

Among the waste she reported was food waste, soiled baby nappies and general rubbish.

She said that she had first reported the problem to her local councillor in January 2019 and had also reported it to the council and Ateb, which manages the properties in the Old School Court. Despite a promised call-back from PCC, no action was ever taken.

“Our school children have had to negotiate rubbish and food waste,” she said. “This is a health hazard and a safety issue, not to mention the anti-social behaviour.

“One wonders what our dedicated fly tipping team are doing about this practice.

“Had these people acted on my reporting I would have made a considerable sum by now,” she said referring to the £100 reward offered by the council for information on fly tipping that leads to a successful prosecution.

She said that until last month food waste continued to be thrown into the lane. However, after she contacted the Western Telegraph and council leader, Cllr David Simpson, the problem had finally been actioned.

The fly tipping team cleared up the food waste in the lane and visited the residents in the area.

“Cllr David Simpson has certainly pulled out all the stops,” she said.

A spokesperson for Pembrokeshire County Council said the authority takes reports of fly-tipping seriously.

He added that who was responsible for clearing up fly tipping depended on who owned the land.

“If the waste is on highways land or any other land owned by the council, environmental services will be contacted for removal.

“If the waste is on privately owned land the responsibility for removal falls to the land owner/occupier.”

He added that regardless of where the waste was dumped there was a £100 reward scheme, issued following the payment of Fixed Penalty Notice or a successful prosecution to encourage reporting.

You can report fly-tipping via www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/waste-and-recycling/fly-tipping or by calling the dedicated fly-tipping line: 01437 775253.