Across the previous few weeks, we have been sent several photographs of potential UFO sightings which have recently taken place across Pembrokeshire.
Throughout the county, messages featuring photographs and videos have come into the Western Telegraph, of the skies above the county with some unusual features.
Some people have even gone one step further, and said that the sightings may have something to do with last week’s starling mystery.
To see the photos sent to us, see the gallery at the top of the page.
